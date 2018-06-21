UBG leaders welcome four other businessmen in caretaker setup

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Members of United Business Group (UBG) on welcomed the induction of four other businessmen as ministers in the caretaker setup terming it a positive move. Those who have become ministers include Fazal Elahi (KPK) Former Vice President FPCCI, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas (Punjab) Former Chairman of Islamabad Builders and Developers Association, Farzana Baloch, Leader women Chamber Quetta and Faisal Mushtaq (Punjab), prominent businessman, who are respected businessmen that enjoy the confidence of the business community.

United Business Group Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, patron-in-chief S M Muneer, former president FPCCI Zubail Tufail, UBG spokesman Gulzar Firoz, Chairman UBG (Sindh) Khalid Tawab, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Mumtaz Shaikh, Shakil Ahmed Dhengra and Chairman UBG (Canada Chapter) Navaid Bukhari congratulated Fazal Elahi, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Ms. Farzana Baloch and Faisal Mushtaq.

UBG Leaders said that those who want to give, and not take, means that they are likely to be the better politicians. They are not careerist and not desperate to make money by stealing from the public purse. S M Muneer said All Four businessman as ministers in the caretaker understands the issues being faced by the business.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that businessmen know how to harness human capability and their businesses thrive when leaders have an eye for talent and can create conditions that are conducive for creativity and productivity.