UBG kicks off 2nd round of nationwide campaign for FPCCI annual elections

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

United Business Group (UBG) Monday kicked out second round of nation wide election campaign for forthcoming annual elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI),(an apex body in the country) scheduled to be held on the last week of December.

UBG Chairman and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali who is also Vice President of SAARC Chamber talking to media here today said UBG started gaining enormous support from different chambers across the country and speed up electioneering despite this fact that the opposition is so weak that even without campaign we will win the election by great margin. A working plan has been devolved for second round of the election campaign and all the leaders and workers have come into full action and start the campaign strongly,” he added.

He said that UBG leadership has worked hard and has restored the respect of business community with the government and have tried to solve most of the problems and will continue doing so in future as well.He said that recent simple example of start of refunds of sales and rebate tax was a great achievement of UBG and its FPCCI sitting President Zubair Tufail who worked very hard in this matter.

In this connection, as part of the drive in first phase, the UBG delegation visited regional chambers of Punjab including Sialkot,Sargodha,Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Vehari, Khaniwal, Multan and Faisalabad and discussed matters relating to the elections with special reference to the nominations of the candidates for Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and their respective chambers.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that only democracy prevail in trade politics and good reputed businessmen with integrity and dedication have been given responsibilities so that that can contribute to image building of FPCCI and resolve issues of the business community.