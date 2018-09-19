UBG demands govt to bring 3.5m non-tax filers into tax net

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The top leadership of United Business Group (UBG) Tuesday strongly demanded the Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf government in order to promote tax culture in the country to bring 3.5 million non tax fillers identified by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) into the tax net who were registered with the department instead of over burdening the existing tax payers.

This was stated by central chairman UBG and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik, who is also Senior Vice President (SVP) SAARC Chamber, while talking to a delegation of traders here today. He said Pakistan needed $15-16 billion worth of support to avoid IMF loan but the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and bilateral credit from a consortium of donors would raise more than half – $9 billion. “We will be left with a shortfall of around $7-8 billion to bridge either through grants and assistance from friendly countries or from the IMF,” he said, adding that the country’s economy was, of course, passing through a difficult period. He said that entire business community will fully support the Prime Minister Imran Khan to help strengthen the bleak economy o sound footings.

He said comprehensive tax reform is one such issue on which there is consensus among all the political parties. It is, thus, imperative that in the first 100-days, this issue is given the top priority. The Parliament must debate the various options available for meaningful and productive tax reforms and then go for necessary changes and their implementation.

