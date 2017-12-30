UBG clean sweep, securing all positions in FPCCI elections

Staff Reporter

Karachi

United Business Group (UBG) has defeated the opponent panel in a swept in the annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) by securing all positions of FPCCI office bearer.

The UBG have whitewashed the opposition in FPCCI annual election by securing all seats including President, Senior Vice President and 10 Vice Presidents here on Friday elections, while only one candidate Abdullah of the opposition alliance was elected unopposed as vice president of FPCCI.

The UBG candidate for President Ghazanfar Bilour defeated the opposition candidate Haji Ghulam Ali. Mazhar A Nasir, Nasir Hayat Magnus were also elected as senior vice president.

The UBG candidate Saeeda Bano also elected on the seat of the Women Chambers and defeated the Nazli Abid Nisar.

UBG leaders Iftikhar Malik and S.M. Muneer declared the success of the Unity Business Group as a victory of the Business Community. Today all those who do proud of their attitude faced the defeat, they added.

Newly elected President of FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour said we will serve everyone in our business community and thanks the support of UBG top leadership.