UBG candidate for VP FPCCI elected unopposed

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

United Business Group (UBG) candidate for vice president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Arfan Yousaf has been elected unopposed.

Addressing a meeting held in connection with final round of election campaign here in Lahore, Arfan Yousaf said his group was striving hard to resolve problems of the business community with the confidence of its voters. The UBG will make a clean sweep in the FPCCI elections.

The Group’s nominated office-bearers, members of general body and executive body members were present in the meeting. He said leadership of the UBG was committed to resolving problems of the business community and the nominated office-bearers would convene a country-wide businessmen convention in Lahore on January 31 after their elections. He said the business community of Punjab had always played a pivotal role in national trade politics.