UberMOTO reaches Multan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Uber, the global smartphone app that seamlessly connects riders to drivers, following success of uberMOTO in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Peshawar, has now launched its affordable bike-hailing service for residents of Multan. The uberMOTO is a safe, reliable and convenient transport service for the people of Multan, available at a push of a button through the Uber app. The ride-hailing company launched its services from Lahore in 2016 and since then has been expanding its services portfolio across Pakistan. Multan is Pakistan’s 7th most populous city with an estimated population of 1.9 million. uberMOTO is ideal for lone riders looking to avoid congestion on the roads and have a hassle-free ride. This service has become popular across the country due to its affordable fares and safety, while assisting authorities solve the transportation and congestion problems in the cities it operates in. Speaking about the launch, Aemad Mehdi, Head of Operations – Uber, said.