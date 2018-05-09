Uber reaches Peshawar with uberMOTO

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Uber, the global smartphone app that seamlessly connects riders to drivers, has launched its affordable bike-hailing service in Peshawar. Uber officially marks Peshawar as its 8th city of operation in Pakistan with the launch of uberMOTO. After successful launches in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, Uber has arrived in Peshawar with its safe, reliable and convenient uberMOTO service for the people of Peshawar. The ride-hailing company launched its services from Lahore in 2016 and since then has been expanding its services and products across Pakistan. uberMOTO will give thousands of people in Peshawar access to quick, convenient and affordable transport, at a push of a button through the Uber app. This service is ideal for the lone riders looking to avoid congestion on the roads and have a hassle-free ride. The uberMOTO service will charge PKR 5.15 per KM while the base fare will be PKR 28. Speaking about the launch, Aemad Mehdi, Head of Operations – Uber, said.