Uber Pakistan, Kashf Foundation partner to promote dignity at work

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Uber, the global smartphone app that seamlessly connects riders to drivers, has teamed up with Kashf Foundation in a bid to educate driver partners on how to refrain from inappropriate behavior to recognize and prevent unsuitable actions. Titled ‘Dignity at Work’, this training is a part of Uber’s global initiative to help prevent harassment of any kind.

“Since launching in Pakistan over two years ago, Uber has continuously worked to improve the safety of riders and drivers using its app. Through our technology, we are providing a safer and more reliable ride in a way that was not possible before, working with members of the communities we serve to best represent local needs,” said Safee Shah, Uber General Manager in Pakistan. He further added “This partnership with Kashf Foundation helps us to listen, learn, collaborate and build on our global commitment to prevent harassment and assault. We will continue to invest in new technology and similar social partnerships to not only contribute to the safety of everyone who drives and rides using the app, but also drive change in Pakistan,”

The purpose of the training is to educate Uber drivers on maintaining dignity at work and in-depth knowledge on prevention of harassment, while also encouraging a zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of harassment. It will also develop understanding about the legal policies and punishments for harassment in Pakistan.

Roshaneh Zafar, Managing Director Kashf Foundation stated, “We strongly believe in a gender sensitive and enabling work environment and have made it an integral part of our institution’s core values. Looking at the alarming numbers of harassment issues women and young girls face in our country every day, we feel it is imperative upon us to help other organizations in building safer environments and maintaining dignity at their workplaces and otherwise. This is just the beginning and we hope our relationship with Uber fosters and we can culminate this into a long-term partnership.”

On a global level, Uber is taking huge strides in fighting the menace of harassment and domestic violence, by forging working partnerships with thought-leading organizations and making important changes internally.

The ride-hailing app will continue to develop, collaborate and launch initiatives in the coming months in an effort to drive change in Pakistan and in the other countries it operates in. Some of these initiatives include facilitating employee training and education, hosting global listening tours to capture feedback and concerns from local community organizations, continuing to engage on internal speaker series, and employee volunteerism.