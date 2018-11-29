Uber launches partner support centre in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Uber has launched its flagship partner support center also known as Greenlight Hub (GLH) in Karachi to onboard new driver partners on the app, in addition to providing in person support to current partners, who will benefit from a fixed destination for all questions, comments and inquiries related to the driving experience. Launch of the flagship partner support center showcases Uber’s desire to increase its footprint in Pakistan on the back of exponential growth. The launch ceremony was attended by a host of Uber’s top management including Safee Shah – GM Pakistan, Maurits Schonfeld – Head of MEA Community Operations, Ibrar Javed – Senior Community Operations Manager, Hasan Arshad – Head of Policy and Omar Askari – Head of Business Development and along with driver partners. The global app seamlessly connecting riders to drivers will now be able to serve more driver partners on a daily basis through its flagship partner support center in Karachi.

