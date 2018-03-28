Uber launches affordable uber Moto

Staff Reporter

Lahore:

Uber, the global smartphone app that seamlessly connects riders to drivers, announces the launch of uber MOTO in Pakistan, which will be starting from Lahore. uber MOTO will give access to thousands of people to quick, convenient and affordable transport, at a push of a button through the Uber app, that will help them move around the city.

The service, already available in various countries around the globe, now entered the Pakistani market to provide affordable means of transportation to the people of Pakistan. The launch will also create new economic opportunities for motorbike owners in Pakistan, supporting Uber’s role as an economic contributor in the country.

As safety is a priority for Uber, a Safety Town Hall was held for the uber MOTO drivers, where the Uber team presented the Safety features available in the app for the drivers, as well as a series of tips and recommendations, like wearing helmets and encouraging riders to do the same. Uber is also distributing helmets for it’s uber MOTO riders. Safee Shah, the General Manager of Uber in Pakistan, said: “Motorbikes are a fundamental part of Pakistan’s more mobility options catered to the needs of people in Pakistan. uber MOTO continues to support our commitment to provide affordable safe and reliable means of transportation while also creating additional job opportunities in Pakistan.”