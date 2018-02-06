Uber gets cricket pitch for HBL PSL 2018

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Uber, the global smart phone app that seamlessly connects riders to drivers operates in more than 600 cities worldwide is set to become a partner for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League 2018 after partnership signing with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). This signing marks the brand’s commitment to enter the cricket arena for further support in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) 2018. For this purpose, a signing ceremony took place between Uber Pakistan and Trans Group–the sports agency, which has rights to cricket in Pakistan and abroad.

Speaking about this partnership, Safee Shah, GM Uber Pakistan, said, “We are thrilled to be partners of the upcoming HBL PSL 2018; we are humbled to be part of the journey of bringing cricket back home. This kind of partnership will see us bring safe, reliable and convenient rides to match goers and hope we are able to deliver an amazing experience to the fans.”

“HBL PSL provides brands one of the biggest promotional platforms, and I am glad the Uber is keen on supporting tournament and Team Pakistan’s journey. We are delighted to associate with the Uber for a one-of-a-kind partnership in the transportation category to provide an unmatched viewing experience to fans,” added Sohaib Sheikh, SGM – PCB.

Apart from helping millions of Pakistanis move around the seven cities by offering access to reliable and safe rides, the Uber is utilizing its platform to support the community on a greater level.

As a responsible corporate organization, the Uber works on the fundamental of giving the community back with every opportunity that comes its way. Currently, over tens of thousands of drivers are using the app to be connected to part-time work, and the number keeps growing every month.