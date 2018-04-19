Uber Elahi Group launch ‘Rickshaw Financing Programme’

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Uber, the global smartphone app that offers safe, reliable and affordable transport options for riders and drivers, has joined hands with Elahi Group (EGC) to launch an innovative ‘Rickshaw Financing Program’ for Uber partner-drivers in Pakistan.

Through this partnership, Uber aims to provide a solution for driver-partners who are unable to finance their own vehicle. With EGC’s ‘Vehicle Installment Program’, the new and existing Uber driver-partners, especially those who do not have access to a vehicle or credit record, can pay down the cost of a rickshaw in affordable installments over a financing period of up to 3 years.

Omar Askari, Head of Business Development at Uber Pakistan said: “There is a dearth of efficient financing options in the rickshaw market. Our partnership with The Elahi Group will deliver a program that provides our driver partners access to a vehicle in an easy and affordable manner. We are excited to build a mechanism that empowers our fellow citizens to benefit from the economic opportunity our technology platform facilitates.”

Speaking about the partnership, Danish Elahi – CEO of Elahi Group of Companies, said: “This innovative Rickshaw Financing Program, in collaboration with Uber Pakistan, is an ideal response to the increasing demand for affordable and creative transportation services in Pakistan. We are looking forward to bringing this program to Uber partner-drivers, creating a pathway for them to utilise the economic opportunities available to them through Uber and be active and empowered members of the community.”

The Rickshaw Financing Program is part of Uber Pakistan’s commitment to increase the supply of affordable Uber products in Pakistan, create more economic opportunities and empower marginalized individuals.