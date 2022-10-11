Uber ceases operation in 5 cities, including Islamabad, Karachi

Islamabad: Uber on Tuesday announced that it ceased its operations in five Pakistani cities, i.e. Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, and Peshawar.

In a statement, Uber said that as of October 11, 2022, it decided to no longer operate the Uber App in Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Islamabad.

It, however, instructed riders and driver partners to use the Careem app in these five cities. It also said that it would continue its services in Lahore with new product launches to “support earners during these difficult times”.

“We will continue to serve these five cities with our subsidiary brand Careem and continue to operate the Uber app in Lahore,” the statement read.

The company said that they would communicate with riders and driver partners who use the Uber app in Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Islamabad about how they can use the Careem app in their cities.

Referring to the acquisition of Careem by Uber, it said that it had always been Uber’s belief that the two companies could come together to complement each other’s strengths and better serve the region through tailored experiences.

“We know this is a difficult time for the teams who have worked incredibly hard to build this business over the past few years. We greatly appreciate everyone’s contributions and our priority is to minimize the impact to our employees, drivers, riders, and Hero partners who use the Uber app during this change in Karachi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan and Peshawar,” the statement further read.