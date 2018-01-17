UAF inks MoU with Veterinary College China

Faisalabad

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Shangdong Vocational Animal Sciences and Veterinary College, China inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen ties in area of academia and research. The MoU was duly inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar and the Chinese college Vice President Dr Zhou Qinhu at the syndicate room UAF. In the MoU, it was agreed upon to promote the integration of education and production. The meeting also okayed to establish the animal and veterinary trainings centre.

It was agreed to develop the teaching resources projects of mutual interest and to carry out multi-level vocational education and training. The meeting also gave the nod to conduct exchange of faculty and research scholars; and the other areas of mutual concern in the science and technology programs.—APP