UAE’s Sharjah Islamic Bank launches $500m sukuk

United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah Islamic Bank has launched $500 million sukuk with a spread set at 150 basis points over mid-swaps, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed. Initial price guidance for the deal was in the area of 160 basis points over mid-swaps. The planned Islamic bonds issue, which will price on Wednesday, has attracted around $950 million in orders, the document showed. Sharjah Islamic Bank has appointed HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank as global coordinators and Bank ABC.—Agencies