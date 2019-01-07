UAE’s meaningful assistance

ABU Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan paid a quick visit to Islamabad on Sunday — his first in nearly 12 years — and met Prime Minister Imran Khan and other top officials to discuss entire gamut of bilateral relations and prospects of taking the relationship further higher. The warmth of ties between the two countries was visible from the reception he got on his arrival at Noor Khan Airbase where PM Imran Khan not only greeted him but also drove him personally to the federal capital.

Relations between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates have always been cozy and mutually beneficial and the visit demonstrated once again that there is complete identity of views on various issues, which serves as the basis of long-lasting and trusted friendship. UAE is one of the leading economic and development partners of Pakistan and played active role in bailing out the country whenever it faced financial crisis or natural calamity. As pointed out by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi presence of almost 1.6 million Pakistanis in the UAE is a reflection of the people centric nature of our relationship. These Pakistanis have contributed immensely to the progress and development of both UAE and Pakistan in terms of nation building and foreign exchange earnings. The UAE is also one of the important investors in Pakistan and its investment has helped create jobs and accelerate the pace of socio-economic progress of the country. Through meticulous planning and execution, the two countries can initiate a number of joint ventures in different fields meeting requirements of the two countries and also producing surplus for export to different regions. There are also bright prospects of UAE investing in CPEC economic zones to the mutual advantage. People of Pakistan are also thankful to the UAE for instantly agreeing to Islamabad’s request for provision of balance of payment support at this critical juncture of the country’s economic history. But the most important is the UAE’s interest in investing in oil, gas, logistics, ports and construction sectors of Pakistan as these are the fields that require investment that the country otherwise cannot afford to make. The two countries are closely cooperating in energy, defence and security areas and hopefully workable plans would be devised to diversify and deepen their collaboration in defence production.

