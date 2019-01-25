UAE’s Islamic bank lists $750m Sukuk on Nasdaq

Dubai

Nasdaq Dubai on Tuesday welcomed the listing of a $750 million sukuk by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE.

It is Nasdaq Dubai’s first sukuk listing of 2019 and DIB’s seventh altogether on the exchange. DIB is the leading UAE-based sukuk issuer by value on Nasdaq Dubai with a total of $6 billion including the latest listing.

The bank’s principal activities centre on retail banking, business banking, corporate banking, real estate, contracting finance, investment banking and treasury activities.

The total value of all sukuk listed on Dubai’s exchanges has now reached $61.14 billion, the largest amount of any listing centre in the world.—Agencies

