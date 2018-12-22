UAE’s generous support

AFTER Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates has also come

forward with a generous financial assistance package for Pakistan which definitely will not only push up our foreign exchange reserves but also create a lot of positivity and help stabilize the rupee against the dollar. On Friday, the brotherly country announced to deposit $ 3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan. Following the announcement, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to twitter to thank the UAE government for supporting Pakistan so generously in its testing times. He said this reflects our commitment and friendship that has remained steadfast over the years.

There is no doubt that both the UAE and Pakistan enjoy historic relations and the peoples of two countries feel special bond for each other. These relations are based on strong pillars of respect, mutual confidence and conformity on all regional and international issues. However credit goes to the PTI government for further strengthening these relations by engaging deeply and closely with the fraternal country in the last three months. Prime Minister Imran Khan himself paid two visits to the country with the aim to bolster cooperation in different sectors. Definitely the financial package announced by both Saudi Arabia and the UAE will help Pakistan defuse immediate balance of payment crisis but the country’s leadership will now have to take the requisite steps to steer the country out of economic crisis by exploiting its true potential. As the top leadership of both Saudi Arabia and the UAE is expected to visit Pakistan in the next few months, our focus in talks with them should now be to attracting maximum investment and enhancing our manpower export. Saudi Arabia has already shown great interest to establish an oil refinery in Gwadar which indeed is a big project envisaging investment of billions of dollars. A high level UAE delegation had also visited Pakistan following Imran Khan’s maiden visit to the country and discussed investment opportunities with our authorities. It is only through foreign investment that Pakistan can move forward and achieve self reliance, economic stability and higher growth. Therefore, our next focus should be to give practical shape at the earliest to the investment portfolios with both the brotherly countries. Their investment indeed will encourage other foreign investors to come to Pakistan and explore the vast investment opportunities in different sectors. This will create lot of job opportunities and also help the PTI to fulfil its promise of providing millions of jobs to the youth.

