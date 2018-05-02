UAE wants improved trade ties with Pakistan: envoy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The UAE’s ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Tuesday said his country values its relations with Pakistan and it wants to strengthen economic relations between the two brotherly countries.

Ties between Pakistan and UAE were defined by history, warmth and brotherly relations but Pakistani products have little presence in the UAE’s market despite good quality which must be enhanced through joint efforts and proper marketing, he added.

The Ambassador said this while talking to the President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour. Vice Presidents of the Apex Chamber Karim Aziz Malik, Atif Ikram Sheikh, Chairman Coordination Malik Sohail and FPCCI official Amna Malik were also present on the occasion.

Hamad Obaid said that Pakistan is a growing economy and he came here with a strong commitment to further strengthen relations between the two countries and that Pakistan is facing groundless propaganda about law and order which should be addressed.

He invited Pakistani companies to Expo 2020, a universal exposition to be hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Thousands of companies from 170 countries will be participating in the expo whose site will be stretched over 1083 acres while the world’s largest Solar Power Project will also start by Expo 2020.

The Dubai Expo 2020 also would see a rise in the GDP as predicted by the International Monetary Fund, therefore, Pakistani companies should also avail the opportunity, he added.

At the occasion, President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour said, “In the today’s highly interconnected world, a renewed vision of progress and development based on shared purpose and commitment is the key.”

Dubai continues to astonish the world through its development as well as initiatives and we want to be part of it, therefore we would like to attend the expo and meet the rulers and trade officials, he added.

While appreciating UAE’s assistance for development and humanitarian sectors, he said that Pakistan offers good returns on investment in power, oil and gas, telecom and financial services sector etc. therefore, the investors from UAE should explore Pakistani market.

He said that the sacrifices of Army has ensured peace across the country while terrorism has almost been uprooted therefore foreign investors should feel safe about our country.—Agencies