‘UAE to Pakistan flights within Rs15,000’ as another low cost airline announces operations

DUBAI – Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have close ties and there is huge travel between the two sides as the Gulf country remained among the top destinations for tourists from South Asian nation.

Travelers lately bear the brunt of the skyrocketing prices of flight tickets, however, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced discounted fares, with ticket prices going as low as AED 179.

A report shared by a Gulf publication revealed that the low-cost airline is set to enter Pakistan, India, and several other countries. Airlines’ Managing Director Johan Eidhagen said they decided to tap the South Asian market in light of high demand. The official announced to reveal routes in the near future following changes in the regulatory framework.

The airline further invited frequent travelers to join Wizz Discount Club for special offers on airfares as prices are expected to as low as AED 179, but only club members will be able to avail the special fares.

As of now, some of the leading airlines including Etihad Airways, Emirates, FlyDubai, and Air Arabia are operating flights on the Pakistan-UAE route and the addition of another air carrier will help passengers with a limited budget.

It will likely give tough time to competitors. Last year, Wizz Air transported over 1.2 million travelers on over 6,000 flights.

The route from South Asian nation to the Gulf nation is one of the busiest in the region as a large number of Pakistanis are living and working in the UAE while huge inflows of tourists are witnessed every year.