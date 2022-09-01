UAE to deliver first tranche of relief good worth $50 million

Islamabad: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has started delivering the first tranche of relief goods worth $50 million to Pakistan for the flood-hit people.

In a tweet on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured him of the UAE’s continuous help of flood affectees.

Brotherly UAE has started delivering the first tranche of relief good worth $50 million for the flood victims in Pakistan. In my telephonic conversation with my brother HH President @MohamedBinZayed

last night, he assured the UAE will continue to help flood affectees. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 1, 2022

The PM was set to visit the Emirates on September 3 at the invitation of President Nahyan.

However, in order to focus on the ongoing rescue and relief activities, both the leaders mutually decided to postpone the visit.

“We will forever be indebted to our brothers and sisters who have stood by us in this challenge,” PM Shehbaz thanked the UAE for their support.

Last night, PM Shehbaz spoke to the UAE president on the telephone and briefed him on the latest floods situation in Pakistan, which has so far affected around 33 million people, killed close to 1162 and injured 3354 people.

The Prime Minister once again expressed his deep gratitude for the timely humanitarian assistance and support provided by the United Arab Emirates and lauded the work being carried out by the Emirates Red Crescent and Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation in flood-hit areas.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed firm solidarity with the people of Pakistan in tackling the natural calamity and offered all possible assistance to the affectees in this difficult time.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties rooted deep in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation. The relationship is marked by growing collaboration in all fields of common interest.