UAE to build oil pipeline between Ethiopia and Eritrea: media

Addis Ababa :The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will build a pipeline connecting Ethiopia to the Eritrean port of Assab, state media reported Friday.

The agreement was reportedly made during discussions in Addis Ababa between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and UAE Minister of International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy.

The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate did not provide details on the agreement.

Landlocked Ethiopia used an oil refinery located in Assab port for its domestic oil needs before

a two-year war over the demarcation of the border broke out between the two countries in 1998, leaving some 80,000 dead before settling into a bitter cold war.

Share on: WhatsApp