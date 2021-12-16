UAE suspends talks on $23b weapons deal with US

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday suspended talks on a $23 billion deal to purchase American-made F-35 planes, armed drones and other equipment, in a rare dispute between Washington and a key US ally in the Persian Gulf.

The Emirati Embassy in Washington said it would “suspend discussions” with the US, though meetings at the Pentagon this week between the two sides on other matters will be held as planned. “The US remains the UAE’s preferred provider for advanced defense requirements and discussions for the F-35 may be re-opened in the future,” the embassy said in a statement. The proposed sale of 50 F-35s to the UAE came at the end of former President Donald Trump’s administration, emerging from a deal that saw the Emiratis formally recognize Israel.—AP