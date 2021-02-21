UAE support to Lebenon assured

Dubai

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s support for the Lebanese people during a meeting with Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri.

The Abu Dhabi crown prince said that the UAE supported the ambitions of the Lebanese people for “unity, stability and development,” state news agency WAM reported.

During the meeting – held at Qasr Al-Shati’ Palace – the latest developments in Lebanon, and efforts related to forming a new government were discussed, reports Arab News.

Sheikh Mohamed said that he wished for Lebanon to form a government that prioritised national reconciliation and seeks to survive differences, and overcome current challenges. The two sides addressed bilateral relations in addition to a number of regional and international issues of interest, including the global battle against Covid-19.

Hariri welcomed the UAE’s position toward Lebanon across all fronts, including its support in combating the coronavirus pandemic. Hariri also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the successful Mars Mission.

