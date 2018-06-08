UAE reforms aid Sukuk market, says Fitch OB

Observer Report

Abu Dhabi

UAE rules governing Sukuk offerings could support market activity together with other regulatory initiatives, although consistent adoption and implementation remains key to their success.

In a market commentary, Fitch Ratings explained that the SCA regulation provides a general framework for disclosure around these issues, not a detailed template and including this information would not eliminate the potential for conflicts with investors.

The UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced that issuers of Islamic securities should improve disclosure, including in key areas such as potential disputes relating to Shari’ah compliance. In addition, the SCA set out basic provisions for the composition and responsibilities of Shari’ah boards.