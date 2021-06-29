UAE prolongs travel restrictions on Pakistan

According to the Khaleej Times, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has prolonged the travel restriction on travelers from Pakistan and 13 other countries until at least July 21.

Flights from Pakistan and 13 other countries, including Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and South Africa, will be suspended until 23:59 hrs on July 21, 2021, according to the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority.

The notice went on to say that cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights, will be excluded from the limitations.

On May 12, the UAE declared that all national and international flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka will be suspended.

On June 19, Dubai announced that an entrance restriction on anyone who had visited India, Nigeria, or South Africa in the previous 14 days will be lifted on June 23.

UAE citizens in India who are completely vaccinated against the coronavirus, anybody in South Africa who is fully vaccinated, and anyone in Nigeria who has tested negative for coronavirus in the last 48 hours will be allowed entry under the new rules.

On Sunday, a GCAA spokesman stated that visitors from India were still barred from entering the UAE, but that further remark should be sent to the Dubai administration. An emailed request for comment to Dubai’s media office was not immediately returned.

Flights from India will be accessible starting July 7, according to Dubai’s Emirates airline, which warned that this may change.

“We’re waiting for the exact travel protocols and guidelines before we can resume.”

Indians make up one of the UAE’s largest residential groups and the country’s largest tourism source market.

In July, Dubai reopened its borders to international tourists, while Abu Dhabi required visitors from most countries to undergo quarantine.

In April, a nationwide restriction on entrance from India was imposed in response to a spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

Entry restrictions have been lifted for certain people, including UAE nationals and diplomats.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/