UAE princess Sheikha Mahra ties the knot with Sheikh Mana in private ceremony

DUBAI – Sheikha Mahra, the daughter of UAE premier and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has contracted marriage with Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum – Emiarati businessman and entrepreneur.

Much of the ceremony remained behind wraps as no picture of the clip was shared online in light of the privacy of Royal Family members.

Sheikha Mahra, who amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, took to her Instagram handle to announce the development. The internet sensation has not shared any moment from the event but shared a poem written for the newlyweds by Mana’s father.

A graphic with pictures of the bride and groom got a poem that reads “Felicitations came from every home; there was a delight on God’s day, and books were written.” It said everyone is blessed with joy, and our night is as bright as day on the big day of Mana.

The 29 years old bride is an internet sensation, who holds a degree in International Relations from a British university. She makes guest appearances at several exhibitions and fashion shows.

The daughter of the UAE PM is also known for her philanthropic, and social work as she remained vocal for the environment, gender equality, and other social issues.

Here are some of her famous clicks: