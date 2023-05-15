UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discuss bilateral ties with COAS Asim Munir

Abu Dhabi: President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pakistani Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Sunday discussed the enhancement of cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs.

During a phone conversation, the two sides also discussed ways to support and strengthen them to serve the mutual interests of both nations.

According to the Gulf media, His Highness emphasised the UAE’s commitment to supporting “all that achieves unity and stability in the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan and meets the aspirations of its people for progress and prosperity”.

In return, COAS Asim Munir thanked and appreciated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and “extended his wishes for the UAE’s continuous development, progress, and prosperity”.

The development comes as Pakistan passes through political and economic crises due to an ongoing tussle between the government and the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that has intensified after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistani military has not issued yet any statement on the telephonic discussion between the two leaders.

UAE was among the first few countries that Gen Munir visited after taking charge as the chief of army staff. He had visited Saudi Arabia first and then stopped over in UAE earlier this year.

Pakistan is also seeking the UAE’s support to unlock the crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche to revive the Extended Fund Facility programme.