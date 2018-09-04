UAE media delegation briefed on Pakistan’s foreign relations

Three-member United Arab Emirates (UAE) media delegation visiting Pakistan during an initial briefing session held at Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) on Tuesday were curious to know about the newly democratic government’s goals to achieve the target of economic stability and addressing other challenges as per expectations of the masses.

The members of the delegation included Jumana Ali Tamimi (Associate Editor, Gulf News), Mr. David Light (Senior Reporter, Khaleej Times) and Mr. Mostafa Ahmed Khalifa Abu Zaid (Editor, Daily Al Bayan).

The members were briefed by Director General, ISSI, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry during an initial interactive meeting about Pakistan’s relations with different countries, efforts to root out menace of terrorism and the vision of the new government to address different challenges’ being faced by the country.Briefing the delegation, DG ISSI, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said the newly elected democratic government in Pakistan has expressed its commitment to bring reforms in every sector, fulfilling the expectations of the masses.

For the third time, a democratic government is in power which is pursuing a reform agenda and the people of our country are quite optimistic that good time will come.—APP

