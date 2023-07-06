ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates (UAE) has shown interest in investing in renewable energy sector of the country.

Talking to Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman here Thursday, UAE’s Minister for Industries and Advanced Technologies and President-designate for COP28 Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has said that his government was keen to identify investment projects for public and private sector companies.

“We are ready and keen to work with Pakistan in the renewable energy sector”, he said.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his day-long official visit.

The minister said that the UAE was also interested in the conventional energy sector. He showed interest in holding talks with the relevant people on supply of LNG and other products.

Welcoming UAE interest in renewable energy, Sherry Rehman said that the government was committed to take the country towards environment friendly resources. She said that Pakistan was looking for foreign investment in solar energy projects. She said that deteriorating climatic conditions were causing huge economic losses. “We have suffered huge economic losses due to floods”, she said, adding that Pakistan was facing several climate-induced challenges like water scarcity, fast melting of glaciers and forest fires. She said that the government desired increasing mangrove covers.

She shared Pakistan’s progress on climate and environmental goals ahead of the COP28 conference scheduled to be held in UAE.

The visiting official is accompanied by Hana Sayed Mohammad Alhashimi, the UAE Chief Climate Negotiator for COP27 and COP28, as well as Majid Al Suwaidi, the Director-General and Special Representative of COP28.

The delegation also includes Ahmed Mohammed Al Kaabi, the Assistant Under-Secretary for Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources from the Ministry of Energy and Industry, and Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.