UAE keen to cooperate with Pakistan in environment protection

Head of mission United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Abdul Aziz Al-Neiyadi called on Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam here on Friday and discussed the areas of mutual cooperation between Pakistan and UAE including houbara bustard and environment.

Federal Secretary Climate Change Khizar Hayat Khan was also present in the meeting, said a press release.

Advisor to the PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that Pakistan attaches high value to its friendly relations with UAE and wishes to further take them to new heights especially in the area of environment.

Malik Amin Aslam said: “We are initiating a mass plantation project and ten billion trees would be planted throughout the country during five years to make the environment more safer”.

UAE envoy said that his government attaches highest priority to the environment and eager to cooperate with Pakistan in the field, adding that UAE also ready to sign MoU with Ministry of Climate Change in this regard.

The UAE ambassador congratulated the advisor to PM on Climate Change on assuming the charge of the Ministry.

Appreciating the endeavors of the government, the UAE envoy said that pro environmental initiatives of the current government are highly commendable and UAE attaches immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and would keep on extending its support to utilise huge economic potential in Pakistan for the mutual benefit of both the nations.—APP

