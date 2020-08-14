UAE-Israel deal has far-reaching implications: FO Turkey may suspend ties with UAE: Erdogan; Palestinian Authority ‘recalls’ envoy to UAE

Islamabad/ Istanbul

Pakistan on Friday said that its approach to the agreement between UAE and Israel will be guided by how the Palestinians’ rights and aspirations are upheld.

“Pakistan’s approach will be guided by our evaluation of how Palestinians’ rights and aspirations are upheld and how regional peace, security and stability are preserved,” said a statement by the Foreign Office.

It noted that the development has “far-reaching implications”.

“Pakistan has an abiding commitment to the full realisation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination,” the statement highlighted.

It added: “Peace and stability in the Middle East region is also Pakistan’s key priority.”

The statement also stressed that Pakistan has “consistently supported a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions as well as international law” so that a “comprehensive and lasting peace” in the region can be established.

Meanwhile, Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state’s accord to normalise ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. The Turkish foreign ministry said history would never forgive the UAE’s “hypocritical behaviour” in agreeing such a deal, which recasts the order of Middle East politics.

Under the U.S.-brokered, the first between Israel and a Gulf Arab, the Jewish state agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the occupied West Bank. Palestinian leaders have denounced it as a “stab in the back” to their cause.

“The move against Palestine is not a step that can be stomached. Now, Palestine is either closing or withdrawing its embassy. The same thing is valid for us now,” Erdogan said, adding he gave orders to his foreign minister.

“I told him we may also take a step in the direction of suspending diplomatic ties with the Abu Dhabi leadership or pulling back our ambassador,” he told reporters after Friday prayers.

The Foreign Ministry had earlier said Palestinians were right to reject the deal in which the UAE betrayed their cause.

“History and the conscience of the region’s peoples will not forget and never forgive this hypocritical behaviour,” it said. “It is extremely worrying that the UAE should, with a unilateral action, try and do away with the (2002) Arab Peace Plan developed by the Arab League.”

The deal makes UAE the third Arab country to establish full relations with Israel, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Iran also lashed out at its regional rival the United Arab Emirates on Friday over its decision to normalise diplomatic relations with Israel in a US-brokered deal, accusing it of betraying the Palestinian cause.