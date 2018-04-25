UAE investors should avail investment opportunities in power, oil, gas & finance: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) should avail the excellent investment opportunities in Pakistan by focusing on investment in power, oil and gas, telecom and financial services sector and assured that it offers good returns.

Talking to Ambassador of the UAE Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi who called on the Prime Minister here at the PM Office on Wednesday, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the increasing volume of trade between Pakistan and the UAE.

He underscored the importance Pakistan accords to the UAE and said a significant number of expatriate Pakistanis were playing a vital role in development of UAE and serving as a bridge between the brotherly countries.

The Prime Minister appreciated UAE’s development and humanitarian assistance to Pakistan, particularly in the far flung areas.

He said this cooperation was a manifestation of strong bonds between the two countries.

The Prime Minister conveyed good wishes on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President and the people of UAE.

The UAE Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister and expressed his country’s interest in investment in the oil and gas sector of Pakistan.

Orignally published by INP