UAE Forces destroy Houthi command center

Hais, Yemen

UAE jets have destroyed a Houthi rebel command and communication center in western Yemen.

The aircraft struck the “strategically located” base that was used to store weapons and ammunitions in Hais district of Taiz province, the UAE state new agency WAM reported.

Hais is about 15 miles from the Red Sea coast and 45 miles north of Mocha, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting between the Iran-backed rebels and Yemeni government forces.

The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government against the rebels, who seized the capital Sanaa in 2014.

The destruction of the Houthi center will “severely impact communication among the Houthi militia fighters who are stationed in different parts of the district.—AN