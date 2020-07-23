UAE FM telephones Pakistani counterpart

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that with the steps being taken by the government, and especially after the smart lockdown in various cities, Pakistan is witnessing a downturn in the COVID-19 pandemic and cases of recovery have been outnumbering new cases.

He said this during telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister thanked Sheikh Abdullah for enquiring about his health, his prayers and best wishes. He also apprised his UAE counterpart about the latest situation of the outbreak in Pakistan. He also congratulated the leadership and the people of the UAE on successful launch of the first Arab interplanetary Mission.