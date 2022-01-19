UAE FM calls Qureshi to condole Pakistani’s death in Houthi attack

Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday called his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and condolled the death of a Pakistani national in the Houthi drone attack near the Abu Dhabi airport a day earlier.

Following the call, FM Qureshi took to Twitter to thank Sheikh Abdullah for offering his condolences, and condemn the attack.

“Thank you brother HH FM @ABZayed for your call of condolence on tragic death of a Pakistan national in the terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi,” Qureshi said.

The foreign minister also offered “condolences to the families of all victims,” while strongly condemning the attack that violated the “sovereignty & territorial integrity of UAE.” Thank you brother for your call of condolence on tragic death of a Pakistan national in the terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi. We offer our condolences to the families of all victims & strongly condemn the attack, violating sovereignty & territorial integrity of UAE. Earlier, the Foreign Office condemned the “heinous terrorist attack on civilian areas carried out by the Houthis in Abu Dhabi that claimed several lives, including one Pakistani national.”