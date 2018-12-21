UAE firms keen to invest in energy, power, oil and gas sectors: Envoy

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

To facilitate the business community, Consulate of United Arab Emirates will start operations in Lahore soon, the Ambassador of UAE Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, said. He said this while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, here today. The LCCI president Almas Hyder presented the address of welcome while Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, former President Malik Tahir Javed, former Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, EC members Ch. Aurangzeb Aslam, Naeem Hanif, Mian Zahid Javed and Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh were present on the occasion.

The UAE Ambassador said that Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued NOC for establishment of UAE Consulate in Lahore. He said that it is a giant leap towards expanding mutual trade and economic ties. He said that UAE and Pakistan have agreed to sign a new agreement to further strengthen bilateral relations. He said that two recent visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan have opened new avenues for cooperation.

He said that 15 top UAE companies visited Pakistan and had meetings with their Pakistani counterparts. He said that UAE investors are interested to invest in renewable energy, power, oil and gas sectors of Pakistan. He stated that meeting of Pak-UAE joint committee will be held in February 2019 that will be the first meeting after 2012.

The LCCI President Almas Hyder said that Pakistan and UAE have close, diplomatic and cooperative relations. These ties are well reflected in sizeable trade volume and cooperation in various fields including defence sector. “We hope that the recent visit of our Prime Minister to UAE to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi would contribute towards strengthening ties between two countries”, the LCCI President said and added that UAE and Pakistan are major economic and trading partners. Among the top importing and exporting countries for Pakistan, UAE comes at 2nd and 7th places respectively.

Almas Hyder said that the balance of trade has always been in favour of UAE because major share of imports made from UAE consist of petroleum products and crude oils which stood at around 85% last year. He said that during last three years, Pakistan’s exports remained below one billion dollar which went as high as dollar 2.87 billion in 2012. The volume of exports to UAE in 2017 was just dollar 869 million. It is a matter of concern for us and we are keen to revive the same level.

