UAE firm buys 3 tons of Venezuela gold

Dubai

An investment firm in Abu Dhabi says it has bought some 3 tons of gold from Venezuela amid that country’s political turmoil.

Abu Dhabi’s Noor Capital posted a statement on its website early Saturday acknowledging the purchase after being called out in a tweet Thursday by US Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida.

Noor Capital said it “does not engage in any illegal or prohibited transactions,” saying its Jan. 21 purchase was handled “per international standards and laws in place as of that date.”

It added: “Until the situation in Venezuela stabilizes, Noor Capital will refrain from any further transactions.”—Agencies

