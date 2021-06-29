UAE extends ban on travellers from Pakistan, 13 other countries till July 21

Observer Report Abu Dahbi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended a ban on inbound flights from 14 countries including Pakistan till July 21, 2021, the Gulf News reported, citing a notification issued by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

In a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Sunday, the GCAA said that flights from 14 countries, including Pakistan, will remain suspended until July 21, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it said cargo flights as well as business and charter flights would be exempted from the suspension.

According to the report, the countries facing the ban on flights till July 21 include Pakistan, India, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa.