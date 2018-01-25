UAE to expand cooperation with Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here Wednesday. On the occasion, different matters of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and UAE and further expansion in mutual cooperation in different sectors came under discussion.

Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the Ambassador over his posting here. He spoke in Arabic language with the UAE Ambassador who appreciated the wonderful command of Chief Minister over the Arabic language. On the occasion, he said that bilateral relations exist between Pakistan and UAE and a large number of expatriate Pakistanis are living there. UAE has always extended full support to Pakistan and its cooperation in the development of the country is praiseworthy. We appreciate the cooperation extended by UAE for improving health, education and other sectors and there is a need to further promote trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The UAE Ambassador said that Pakistan is his second home and he is happy to be here. He said that cooperation with Pakistan in different sectors will be further extended. Provincial Planning & Development Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran, Chairman P&D, LCCI President, Secretary Industries, CEO PBIT and others were present on the occasion.