UAE: Etihad extends travel ban on Pakistan, India and Bangladesh till July 31

Etihad Airlines said on Friday that its flight ban from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh has been extended until July 31.

The UAE national airline, according to Gulf media, has notified its users on social media about the authorities’ decision to extend the flight ban because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the moment, the suspension to travel from Pakistan is till 31st of July and maybe extended,” Etihad told a social media user from Pakistan asking about the cancellation of his Lahore-Abu Dhabi-Toronto flight which was scheduled on July 28.“

A search on the website for flights to the UAE from Mumbai, Karachi, Dhaka throws up a message, informing passengers about the July 31, 2021 date,” Khaleej Times reported.

“The only exemptions are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test, in this case, must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure,” the airline said.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline had already notified customers through social media that the suspension of flights from the three nations to the UAE capital would be extended until July 21.

The General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates has not set a deadline for the flight suspensions to end.

