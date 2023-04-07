UAE envoy, Sanjrani agree to intensify efforts to deal with Islamophobia

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zabi, met with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House on Thursday. The meeting discussed matter of mutual interest, including bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the two discussed the deep fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, which have been bound by common values and culture for the past five decades.

In the meeting, it was agreed to intensify efforts to deal with the challenge of Islamophobia and raise a strong voice against the ongoing brutality of Palestinians and Kashmiris.

The Chairman Senate expressed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen its relations with the UAE in all areas of common interest. The Ambassador of UAE appreciated Pakistan’s development-oriented economic policies initiated by the government.

Both the dignitaries emphasized the need to explore new avenues in economic diplomacy and investment to further promote and strengthen economic and financial relations between the two countries.

“United Arab Emirates is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and major source of investment in the Middle East ,and there is still a lot of scope for economic cooperation between the two countries.