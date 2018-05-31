UAE embassy to distribute Ramazan food baskets among needy in twin cities

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Islamabad Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi here Wednesday said that relations between the UAE and Pakistan were linked with the spirit of sincere brotherhood and historical ties which would grow in days ahead.

He made these remarks on the occasion of the UAE’s initiative to distribute food among the deserving sections of the society by utilizing services of the charity organizations in the holy month of Ramadan.

The envoy praised the “generous support provided by charitable organizations to the Pakistani people, and expressed appreciation to sincere brotherhood between the UAE and Pakistan linked by the historical ties between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.”

The UAE embassy in Islamabad, he said, had launched the distribution of Ramadan food baskets, donated by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, to the needy families in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.—APP

