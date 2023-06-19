DUBAI – United Arab Emirates on Monday announced Eid ul-Adha holidays for the workers in the private and non-profit sectors.

As per the latest announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, private-sector workers will enjoy a six-day break for Eid ul Adha this year.

The holidays will start on June 27 and residents will observe a total of six holidays for Festive of Feast when combined with the weekend. The workplace will be operational on July 3, 2023.

We announce that 27th June to 30th June will be an official paid holiday for private sector employees in celebration of Eid Al Adha. Eid Mubarak! ❤️#MoHRE — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) June 19, 2023

In a similar development, Saudi Arabia has also announced holidays for the occasion. As per the announcement, there will be 4-day holidays for the workers.

What is Eid ul Azha

In Pakistan and other parts of the world, the religious festival is marked with great enthusiasm as people begin the day by performing the Eid prayer. One of the main traditions of the festival is the sacrifice of animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow, or came known as Qurbani which is carried out in memory of Hazrat Ibrahim’s (A.S) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah SWT.

The meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three parts, one-third is kept by the family who performed the sacrifice, one-third is given to relatives and friends, and the remaining one-third is distributed among the poor and needy.

During the major festival, families and friends hold get-togethers to share meals, exchange gifts, and engage in social activities. The festive atmosphere continues for several days, with people visiting each other’s homes and participating in community events.