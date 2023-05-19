UAE delegation calls on PM Shehbaz to discuss investment projects

ISLAMABAD – A high leveled UAE business delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to discuss opportunities in various sectors in Pakistan.

Spearheaded by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, the visiting dignitaries shared views on exploring investment opportunities in trade, ports, and shipping industries. The UAE delegation’s meeting with top officials of South Asian nation will boost the Emirates’ investment in Pakistan.

Maktoum’s companies are known for their vast experience in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure.

During the meeting, Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif assured all-out support to investors from the United Arab Emirates.

UAE investors’ delegation calls on the Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, a member of the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports, along with a delegation, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today. pic.twitter.com/fupdjoGK2a — PMLN Economy (@PMLNEconomy) May 19, 2023

Several top leaders including Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, special advisor Syed Tariq Fatemi and other officials attended the meeting. At the same time, UAE’s envoy to Pakistan Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi was also present in the meeting.

In a similar development, the high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) inked a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which will see a total investment of over $ 2 billion USD as direct foreign investment into Pakistan.

UAE Group is a state-owned entity and the leading maritime and logistics provider from the Middle East. It has taken a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity and fostering economic growth in Pakistan by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The MOU paves the way for enhancing bilateral cooperation and increasing efforts in the development, expansion, and digitalization of port projects within Pakistan. It also represents a shared vision to drive sustainable growth, promote trade diversification, and strengthen bilateral ties between the UAE and Pakistan.