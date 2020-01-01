UAE Crown Prince to visit Pakistan today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will reach Islamabad today (Thursday) for a day-long visit “to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries”, according to a statement by the UAE Ambassador in Islamabad.

During the visit, the crown prince will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan “to discuss the ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries”, said the statement.

In addition, views on “matters of mutual interest and the regional and global situation” will also be discussed. The UAE crown prince had last visited Pakistan on January 6 in 2019, just weeks after his country offered $3 billion to support Pakistan’s battered economy.