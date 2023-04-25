UAE consulate hosts Eid Milan to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

The Abrahamic Family House in UAE is a beacon of hope for interfaith understanding and harmony. the UAE for leading by example in fostering peace and respect among all religions. His Excellency Bakheet Ateeq Al- Romaithi, Consul General of UAE Karachi met delegation Chairman , Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) under the leadership Ambassador Imam Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui with different religions and different walks of life peoples, share eid greetins on occasion Eid ul Fitr at his residence Karachi.

Ambassador at Large for Global Peace & Human Rights Imam Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui Chairman, Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) said that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mobarak Al Nahayan and visionary leadership has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to building bridges of understanding and co-existence.

The love and support of UAE towards Pakistan deserves high Appreciation. He said that thank you to UAE’s supportive role in aiding Pakistan during floods, providing employment to skilled and standing with Pakistan during economic crises has been praised. Ambassador Imam Allama Ahsan Siddiqui said UAE Iftar, Ramadan food project, charitable and humanitarian efforts in Pakistan throughout the month of Ramadan is an excellent example of the deep-rooted friendship and solidarity between the UAE and Pakistan. He said United Arab Emirates extended a helping hand to Pakistan with generous assistance and unwavering support, UAE has been a true friend of Pakistan. Proud to witness this wonderful display of friendship and solidarity. Both sides pledged to cooperate for the benefit of their people. Lets hope that Pakistan and UAE continue to share the bond of friendship in future. Consul General UAE Karachi His Excellency Bakhit Atiq Al-Rumiti said by building on mutual understanding, coexistence and respect for human dignity, we can achieve many miracles.

The UAE has shown, through major milestones such as the Abraham Accords, that its model of religious pluralism and tolerance makes it a haven of peace in a region known for its conflicts.Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) deligation Ambassador at Large for Global Peace & Human Rights, Chairman Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH ) Imam Allama Imam Ahsan Siddiqui, Mufti Muhammad Noman, chancellor Jamia Binoria International, Mufti Muhammad Nazir Jan Naimmi, Pastor Amjad Farooq , Pakistan Youth Sikh Council Sardar Magan Singh , Guru Pandit Ram Nath, Parsi Community Tushna Patail, Karachi Dawoodi Bohra Ali Asgahr Abdullah Shakir, Transgender Community Bindiya Rana, She Foundation chairperson Elizabeth Morris, Master Peace Pakistan Kelash Sarhadi , Padri Zeeshan Joseph, salvation Church Army, Nimila Kelash , Younus Khan Advocate , Sister Elizabeth Saint Petric School, Dr. Gobind Herani and other dignitaries participated.