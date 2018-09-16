UAE Cabinet approves new rule for retired expats

Observer Report

Abu Dhabi

The UAE Cabinet on Sunday approved a series of plans, including one that allows expatriates to stay on in the country long after they retire.

The Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has also adopted a resolution to support the industrial sector by introducing reduced fees of electricity consumption for large-, medium- and small-sized factories.

The UAE Cabinet approved a law to provide special residency-visa privileges for expats retirees over the age of fifty-five years for a period of five years, with the possibility of renewal, for those who meet certain criteria.

The law, which will be in effect as of 2019, outlines the requirements to qualify for the long-term visa such as having an investment in a property worth Dh2 million, or having financial savings of no less than Dh1 million, or having an active income of no less than Dh20,000 per month, reports Gulf News.

“We launched today an initiative to support the industry sector and to affirm UAE’s position on the global map as an attractive investment destination that provides an integrated environment for growth and sustainability,” said Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid.

The initiative introduced a reduced tariff for electricity consumption for the industrial sector, to be in effect as of thr fourth quarter of the year, while achieving sustainable growth by reducing dependence on non-environmentally friendly sources such as liquid fuels.

Large factories will be supported by reducing the electricity consumption charges by 29 per cent, while the small- and medium-sized factories will have reduced fees by 10 per cent to 22 per cent, in addition to waiving the service connection fees for new factories. The Cabinet also approved the launch of the “one-day court” system to provide the fastest and most efficient services to the community.

