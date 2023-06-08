UAE Best Universities 2023

UAE has made major investments in the higher education sector over the years in order to establish itself as a hub of education and modern-day research. Kingdom is home to several higher education institutions, including state-run and public colleges and universities.

Emirati authorities focused on maintaining high-quality education standards as they ensure compliance with quality assurance frameworks. In recent times, many UAE colleges and universities got international certification.

Top institutions offer diverse programs at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels including medicine, engineering, business, humanities, science, and tech.

Some of the top institutions include Zayed University, United Arab Emirates University, Khalifa University, University of Sharjah, and American University of Dubai.

United Arab Emirates University

United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) is named among the prestigious and largest universities in the Kingdom. Established back in 70s, UAEU is located in Al Ain. The universities include a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across multiple disciplines.

It excelled in research and innovation, campus facilities, multicultural environment, language of instruction, scholarships, financial aid, and community engagement.

UAEU ranking: 5/5

UAEU address: Sheik Khalifa Bin Zayed St ‘Asharij Abu Dhabi

Contact number: +971 3 767 3333

Undergraduate fee: AED 75,900

Khalifa University

Khalifa University is located in Abu Dhabi, it offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across all disciplines. The organization is known for its strong emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. KU housed top research centers and institutes focused on areas such as renewable energy, aerospace, water and environment, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

It offers scholarships and financial aid programs to support its students and provides various scholarships, including the Khalifa University Scholarship, which covers tuition fees, a monthly stipend, and other benefits.

Khalifa University ranking: 5/5

Khalifa University Address: Shakhbout Bin Sultan St – Hadbat Al Za’faranah – Zone 1 – Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates

Khalifa University contact: +971 2 312 3333

Khalifa University Undergraduate fee: AED 99,990

American University of Sharjah (AUS)

American University of Sharjah (AUS) is counted among most revered institution of higher education located in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The organization follows US-style education system and offers a multicultural and diverse learning environment.

American University of Sharjah (AUS) ranking: 4.8/5

American University of Sharjah (AUS) contact: +971 6 515 5555

American University of Sharjah (AUS) latest fee: AED 100940

American University in Dubai (AUD)

American University in Dubai (AUD) offered finest higher education; AUD has several colleges and schools related to fields such as architecture, arts and sciences, business administration, communication, engineering, and visual arts.

AUD also offers collaborates with local businesses, organizations, and industry professionals to provide students with internships, cooperative education opportunities, and networking events.

American University in Dubai (AUD) ranking: 4.9/5

American University in Dubai (AUD) Address: Sheikh Zayed Rd – Al Sufouh – Al Sufouh 2 – Dubai – United Arab Emirates

American University in Dubai (AUD) Contact: +971 4 399 9000

American University in Dubai (AUD) Undergraduate fee: AED 94,250

University of Sharjah

University of Sharjah ranking: 4.7/5

University of Sharjah Address: University City Rd – University City – Sharjah – United Arab Emirates

University of Sharjah contact: +971 6 558 5000

University of Sharjah Undergraduate fee: AED 42,195

Ajman University

Ajman University ranking: 4.8/5

Ajman University Address: University Street, Al jerf 1 – Ajman – United Arab Emirates

Ajman University contact: +971 6 748 2222

Ajman University Undergraduate fee: AED 42,900