UAE ban on travellers from Pak extended till July 7

Observer Report Abu Dhabi

Passengers travelling from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka won’t be able to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE) until July 7, according to the Khaleej Times.

The publication quoted an update shared by Etihad Airways. Those who have visited these countries over the past 14 days, will also not be able to enter the UAE, the Abu Dhabi-based airline said.

“The only exemptions to tis are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test in this case must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure,” the carrier said.